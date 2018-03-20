Don't break out the spring wardrobe just yet, warns CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. March 20 marked the official start to spring, but the temperatures didn't reflect that.

Wagstaffe is forecasting a cooler than average March, April and May. The months usually see an average temperature between 10 C and 17 C. She says those months this year will be a degree or two cooler than that.

"It's really a combination of the fact we're still in a bit of a La Niña so ocean temperatures are cooler than normal in the Pacific," explained Wagstaffe. "And we have a pretty good snowpack across the southern half of the province, so that's leading the models to suggest it's going to be cooler than normal."

The numbers show an average of cooler temperatures, but Wagstaffe says there will be sporadic days that see warmer than normal temperatures. Sustained warmth, though, likely won't arrive until June.

In the short term, Wagstaffe says there is even a chance the Lower Mainland could see flurries in the early morning hours of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She says that should be the last time snowfall is in the forecast this season.

"On average, April only gets 0.3 centimetres of snow for Vancouver," she said. "So, we're probably done with the big accumulating snow."