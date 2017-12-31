More than 100 people have been rescued after a chairlift malfunction stranded New Year's Eve skiers for over three hours at Sasquatch Mountain Resort near Agassiz, B.C.

The resort has been struggling with electrical outages for the past three days due to inclement weather across the Fraser Valley. A power surge is suspected for stalling the lift at approximately 9:40 a.m. PT Sunday morning.

"We think it was a massive power surge that blew our main control panel," said Sam Hicks, the resort's manager.

No one was hurt and everyone was safely on the ground just after 1:00 p.m.

"Our patrol team and volunteer team did a fantastic job of manually evacuating everybody that was on the chair," Hicks said.

Rope evacuations were required to rescue those stuck in the Sasquatch Chair, also known as the Green Chair.

"Everybody is safe and accounted for and in good spirits," said Hicks.

The Sasquatch Chair remains down, but the resort is open. A back-up generator is powering the majority of the mountain, including the lodge and two other chairlifts.