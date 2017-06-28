The case of a former teacher who sexually exploited a student demonstrates the need to throw out old-fashioned ideas about sex and consent, a Crown lawyer argued during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Chad Jeremy Smith should serve a 15-18 month jail term and three years of probation for abusing a teen girl over a two-year period, Crown lawyer Ron Edwards submitted in North Vancouver provincial court.

Edwards said a psychological report proved Smith had no real insight into his crime or empathy for the victim.

Smith had been a teacher at Argyle Secondary in North Vancouver for 10 years before he was charged in 2015.

He pleaded guilty to the exploitation charge last year. He has recently taken up work as an apprentice electrician and wants to go back to school.

Former North Vancouver teacher Chad Jeremy Smith pleaded guilty last year to a charge of sexual exploitation (North Shore News)

Several family members, friends and former students wrote letters of support to the court on Smith's behalf, describing him as a loving father and inspiring teacher.

But Edwards said he spoke to one of the letter writers, who told him "it takes two to tango" — apparently implicating the teenage victim in the abuse. Edwards described that way of thinking as antiquated.

"As a society we have changed the way we see these types of relationships."

'He is very remorseful'

Smith's defence lawyer Claire Hatcher argued he should serve just 6-9 months, with a longer probation term, saying Smith was deemed a low risk to re-offend and had made efforts at rehabilitation, including vocational training.

"He is very remorseful. Every day it is in the forefront of his mind," Hatcher said.

The judge will announce Smith's sentence at a later hearing that hasn't yet been scheduled.