If you're looking for the perfect "summer sipper" wine, On The Coast's Master of Wine Barbara Philip has one word for you: "Chablis."

Philip says wines from the Chablis region of France stand out from other Chardonnays and this is the perfect time of year to enjoy them.

"Home to some of the most famous Chardonnays in the world, Chablis makes great wines in a range of price bands," she told On The Coast guest host Gloria Macarenko.

Here are Philip's picks for great Chablis wines.

William Fèvre. Petit Chablis. France. 2014. $24.59

"Crisp and elegant at the same time, this Petit Chablis is a perfect place to start experimenting in the region. Look for green apple, some pear and soft white flower notes. Try it as an accompaniment to chilled seafood or fresh oysters."

Domaine A'Dair. Chablis. France. 2012. $30.99

"The Domaine A'Dair is a small production wine and, with a few years age, is showing some complexity. Creamy notes contrast the pure fruit and give the palate an expansive feel. Try it with roast halibut."

La Chablisienne. Chablis 1er Cru Beauroy. 2014. $37.99

"Beauroy is a group of prized terroirs in Champagne that are known to give mineral intensity and zippy freshness to the wines. There is also enough weight on the palate of this wine to pair nicely with a roasted free range chicken."

Domaine William Fèvre. Chablis Grand Cru. Les Preuses. 2014. $121.99

"Grand Cru on the label of a Chablis, or any other Burgundy, means that the grapes were grown on a specific site that is renowned for its high quality and unique characteristics. This wine is layered with flavours, with a texture that is both fresh and creamy."

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast