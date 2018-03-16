The chief executive of a Vancouver-based company appeared in a Washington state court on Thursday in the first U.S. case in which a company has been targeted for providing criminal drug cartels with the technology to evade law enforcement, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Phantom Secure CEO Vincent Ramos was indicted, along with four of his associates, on charges related to providing criminal organizations with cellular phones and encrypted networks to coordinate the shipment of illegal drugs around the world.
"Phantom Secure allegedly provided a service designed to allow criminals the world over to evade law enforcement to traffic drugs and commit acts of violent crime without detection," said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement.
It is the first time the U.S. government has targeted a company and its principals for providing criminals with the technology to evade law enforcement while committing transnational drug trafficking, the Department of Justice said.
Phantom Secure, which has a public website promoting its encrypted email and chat service plans, advertised its products as "impervious to decryption, wiretapping or legal third-party records requests," according to court documents.
Ramos, a B.C. resident, was arrested in Seattle last week and will face charges in San Diego. The four other defendants remain at large.
Ramos or a representative of Phantom Secure could not be reached for comment.
CEO of Vancouver-based firm charged in U.S. for providing tech to drug cartels
Ramos was indicted with providing criminal organizations with cell phones and encrypted networks
The Associated Press Posted: Mar 15, 2018 10:11 PM PT Last Updated: Mar 15, 2018 10:11 PM PT
The chief executive of a Vancouver-based company appeared in a Washington state court on Thursday in the first U.S. case in which a company has been targeted for providing criminal drug cartels with the technology to evade law enforcement, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Mainly Clear
4°C
Kelowna
Clear
1°C
Abbotsford
6°C
Prince George
Partly Cloudy
0°C
Victoria
Mainly Clear
5°C
Latest British Columbia News
- Regional District of Nanaimo wants out of B.C.'s speculation tax
- Trans Mountain granted indefinite injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites
- Teacher suspended after reprimanding students for cross-dressing
- CEO of Vancouver-based firm charged in U.S. for providing tech to drug cartels
- Catherine McKenna says Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will make B.C. coast safer
Top News Headlines
- At least 4 dead in Florida bridge collapse
- Canada again points to U.S. numbers after Trump admits he concocted trade deficit claim
- Former PC leader Patrick Brown not running in Ontario election
- Security video shows Florida sheriff's deputy stayed outside during school shooting
- Trump wildlife protection board stacked with trophy hunters
Most Viewed
- CEO of Vancouver-based firm charged in U.S. for providing tech to drug cartels
- B.C. court rules against MCFD, permits Indigenous mother and child to return home with supports
- School district considers demolishing B.C.'s oldest high school
- Regional District of Nanaimo wants out of B.C.'s speculation tax
- Whistler woman who called police to report slow driver handed nearly $500 in fines
- Catherine McKenna says Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will make B.C. coast safer
- Speculation tax causing 'confusion and fear' in East Kootenay
- First Nations leadership 'icon' Justa Monk dead at 75
- Teacher suspended after reprimanding students for cross-dressing
Don't Miss
-
Nanaimo 'quite concerned', wants out of speculation tax
-
Trans Mountain granted indefinite injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites
-
New
Teacher suspended after reprimanding students for cross-dressing
-
New
CEO of Vancouver-based firm charged in U.S. for providing tech to drug cartels
-
Q&A
Catherine McKenna says pipeline will make B.C. coast safer
-
B.C. court rules against MCFD, permits Indigenous mother and child to return home with supports
-
Surrey RCMP want to find owner of military medals left at bus stop
-
B.C. sets up anonymous tip line for reporting shady real estate agents
-
Speculation tax causing 'confusion and fear' in East Kootenay
-
First Nations leadership 'icon' Justa Monk dead at 75
-
School district considers demolishing B.C.'s oldest high school
-
'Pretty pathetic agenda': Andrew Weaver slams B.C. government's lack of new legislation
-
Indigenous musicians hope joint concert opens door to tough conversations
-
Victoria considers ban on classroom pets
-
Man who promised B.C. hockey team $7.5M fined for fraud