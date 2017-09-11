The Regional District of Central Kootenay is working to divert the organic food scraps and wastes that make up a large portion of household waste from the landfill.

Mike Morrison, a resource recovery manager with the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), says his district is creating a draft plan for a food scrap collection and composting system.

"I think everyone understands the value in removing food waste from the landfill stream and we've gotten a lot of feedback [from people] wanting to see the RDCK move forward with waste diversion and removing organic material," he said.

Morrison estimates up to 50 per cent of household garbage is food.

"We believe that food waste represents the largest untapped diversion from the landfill that exists within out waste stream," he said.

He says this waste can be recycled into compost for gardens or even used to reclaim mine tailings.

Increasingly used strategy

Organics composting is increasingly commonplace across the country.

Metro Vancouver banned organic materials from area landfills in 2015 with a plan to divert 80 per cent of the region's waste from landfills by 2020.

Ontario wants to ban food waste from being thrown in curbside trash bags by 2022.

Last year, 37 municipalities covering 70 per cent of the province's population offered residential green bin programs voluntarily.

Bruce Edson with Earth Matters says the time for public composting has come, especially as a measure to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions produced by rotting organic waste in landfills.

"It is best practice to address organics recovery in landfills now so that is what we are going to be seeing," he said.

The Central Kootenay plan still needs to undergo public consultation and it will likely take until at least 2020 until the system is set up in the district.

With files from Bob Keating