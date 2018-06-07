'It's very disturbing, kind of ghoulish': evidence of digging at historic cemetery

For the second year in a row, a historical society says it has found evidence of a grave that was disturbed at the Granite Creek Cemetery in B.C.'s Similkameen region.

The Granite Creek Preservation Society has been tending the cemetery and runs tours through the ghost town and recently noticed something strange at an above-ground grave for a man named "Abdullah".

Society member Bob Sterne said, "It's very disturbing, kind of ghoulish..."

He was sweeping off the headstones on May 24 when he noticed the grave was not as it had been left.

"We were horrified to discover that many of the large rocks were disturbed, rolled over and down the slope, and it was obvious somebody had been digging there," said Sterne.

He suspects treasure hunters or vandals may have visited the site.

Puzzling grave mystery

Sterne alerted the public last May after 16 small holes were dug in the Chinese part of the cemetery last May but he had no information such as licence plate numbers or suspect descriptions to pass on to RCMP.

The burial site is located in the former gold rush town of Granite Creek, near Coalmont, south of Kamloops.

It includes the graves of miners of Chinese descent who died in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

An undated photo shows mining operations at Granite Creek, near modern-day Coalmont, B.C. (Granite Creek Preservation Society)

Sterne said he has notified the RCMP and local regional district about the latest incident.

with files from Brady Strachan