B.C.'s independent investigations office has been called to Kelowna after a 40-year-old man was found dead in his jail cell.

The IIO is a civilian-led body that conducts investigations into police involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

On Friday, just after 5 p.m. PT Kelowna RCMP were called to a single vehicle, off-road collision with a tree on McCulloch Road.

Once they arrived, the IIO says officers began a criminal investigation and took the driver to the detachment in Kelowna, but he was eventually taken to hospital because he was complaining of being in pain.

'Medically-cleared'

"The man was medically cleared by hospital staff and he was booked into cell at 11:25 p.m," said the IIO in a release.

The next day just after 2 p.m., the suspect was found unresponsive and he could not be resuscitated by either RCMP officers or paramedics.

"As per protocols, IIO B.C. was notified and they will now investigate if there is a connection between the man's death and the actions of police," said the agency.

It also says RCMP have initiated an Independent Officer Review of the incident.