The annual Celebration of Lights has announced its lineup for this summer's fireworks extravaganza.

Three countries — Japan, United Kingdom and Canada — will compete this year in what's billed as the world's longest-running offshore fireworks competition. Approximately 400,000 spectators come out to watch the shows at Vancouver's English Bay.

The schedule

July 29: Japan.

August 2: U.K.

August 5: Canada.

The music

Festival organizers say that in honour of Canada's 150th birthday, the pyro teams will be required to incorporate one iconic Canadian song into their fireworks display. The public gets to vote on those songs on Honda's Celebration of Lights Facebook page.

Here are the songs: