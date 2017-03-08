The annual Celebration of Lights has announced its lineup for this summer's fireworks extravaganza.
Three countries — Japan, United Kingdom and Canada — will compete this year in what's billed as the world's longest-running offshore fireworks competition. Approximately 400,000 spectators come out to watch the shows at Vancouver's English Bay.
The schedule
- July 29: Japan.
- August 2: U.K.
- August 5: Canada.
The music
Festival organizers say that in honour of Canada's 150th birthday, the pyro teams will be required to incorporate one iconic Canadian song into their fireworks display. The public gets to vote on those songs on Honda's Celebration of Lights Facebook page.
Here are the songs:
- Bryan Adams - Summer of '69
- Justin Bieber - Where Are You Now
- Michael Bublé - Haven't Met You Yet
- Leonard Cohen - Hallelujah
- Celine Dion - River Deep, Mountain High
- Chantal Kreviazuk - Surrounded
- The Tragically Hip - Ahead By A Century
- The Weeknd - Can't Feel My Face
- Shania Twain- Up!
- Spirit of the West - Home for a Rest