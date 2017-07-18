Border agents in Vancouver have seized 4,020 litres of a substance disguised as dishwashing soap that was actually MDP-2-P, an illegal chemical used to make MDMA and ecstasy.

The shipment came in a commercial container sent from Vietnam to the Vancouver Container Examination Facility in May 2017.

The contents were declared as "dishwashing liquid," according to a release from Canada Border Services Agency but were sent for inspection based on intelligence.

Officers noticed something strange about the thousands of jugs.

The liquid was inconsistent, so 2,800 jugs were tested and sent for chemical analysis — and 800 tested positive for MDP-2-P, a Class A precursor.

"The invaluable intelligence coupled with the skills and dedication of our officers on the ground have resulted in this significant precursor seizure," Joseph Chayeski, the director of the Metro Vancouver district for the CBSA, said in a news release.

That volume of liquid could be used to produce between 22 and 38 million doses of ecstasy, depending on the production method, according to the CBSA.