CBC Vancouver science fair showcases student ingenuity, curiosity

A group of 30 Grade 6 and 7 students from across B.C. showed off their science projects at CBC Vancouver's first Science Fair.

The winner of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCScienceFair?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCScienceFair</a> will receive a trophy that is being 3D printed *right now* by <a href="https://twitter.com/Tinkerine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tinkerine</a> 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/gMvEQhqdk4">pic.twitter.com/gMvEQhqdk4</a> —@CBCVancouver

CBC Vancouver senior meteorologist and seismology expert Johanna Wagstaffe and Bob McDonald, host of CBC Radio One's Quirks and Quarks, judged the event.

"My mind has been blown," Wagstaffe said about the competition. "These kids are passionate about science and it makes me really excited about our future."

Isabella Piombimi, 12, created a test to assess the acidity of water and said she appreciated being at the science fair.

"I get to share my project and share information with lots of different people, which is really fun."

Keenan Warhurst with his helmet technology to reduce concussions. (CBC)

In the end, the contest was won by Lillooet's Keen Warhurst.

He came up with a helmet technology to better protect against concussions using a solution made of cornstarch and water.

He put the solution in a vacuum-sealed bag, used them as liners for helmets and tested them with impacts.

'Worked better'

"And in the end it worked 30 per cent better than a store-bought bike helmet," he said.

Warhurst won a $750 gift card from Best Buy, a spot in one of Simon Fraser University's Science Al!ve summer camps and a trophy made by a 3D printer.

In addition to showing off their science experiments, participants also watched Science World scribble bots create art on a table, saw how a 3D printing machine works and took tours of CBC satellite trucks.

Johanna Wagstaff, second from left, stands with the winners from CBC Vancouver's first science fair on Sunday. (CBC)



