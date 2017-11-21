CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM November 21, 2017
Air Date: Nov 21, 2017 11:00 PM PT
Breaking local news, the last look at top stories and a full weather forecast weeknights at 11 pm
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Light Rain
4°C
Kelowna
Cloudy
2°C
Abbotsford
Light Rain
5°C
Prince George
Mist
-7°C
Victoria
Light Rain
5°C
Latest British Columbia News
- Smithers, B.C., looks at bylaw to avoid future 'sidewalks to nowhere'
- 'The elephant in the room': Crystal meth use in Vancouver rises 600% over last decade
- 'Treated like a criminal': Yukon Indigenous woman accuses Vancouver Denny's of racism
- Ottawa to build 100,000 new affordable units, recognize housing as 'fundamental right '
- B.C. 'Con man' James Drummond admits to lying about his identity and death in property deals
Top News Headlines
- Phoenix payroll mess will take several years and more than $540M to fix, spending watchdog finds
- Zimbabwe parliament begins impeachment of Robert Mugabe
- Does a Turkish-Iranian gold trader have the goods on former Trump associate Michael Flynn?
- Fatbergs: London wages underground battle to bust blockages
- Accused killer's ex faces cross-examination at Laura Babcock murder trial
