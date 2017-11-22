CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM November 21, 2017
Air Date: Nov 21, 2017 11:00 PM PT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Mostly Cloudy
12°C
Kelowna
Cloudy
4°C
Abbotsford
Light Rain
7°C
Prince George
Cloudy
-3°C
Victoria
Light Rain
11°C
Latest British Columbia News
- Indigenous kids largely apprehended because of poverty, says former child protection worker
- Fish farm operator blames storms for debris on island beaches
- Rainstorm forces rescuers to pause search for missing dog walker and 3 dogs
- Washington state governor takes aim at Trump, talks high-speed rail in B.C. speech
- Delta council wants feedback on new casino proposal
Top News Headlines
- Proposed pot regulations open door to craft growers, licensing non-violent offenders
- 'You should go kill yourself': People living with facial differences remember bullying as they watch Wonder
- Alone, cold and forgotten: 4-year-old girl left on school bus, driver fired
- 'Mladic must answer for these crimes': Former Bosnian Serb general awaits war crimes verdict
- Olympic champ Gabby Douglas says she was abused by team doctor
