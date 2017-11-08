CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM November 07, 2017
Air Date: Nov 07, 2017 11:00 PM PT
Breaking local news, the last look at top stories and a full weather forecast weeknights at 11 pm
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Kelowna
Cloudy
-3°C
Abbotsford
Cloudy
5°C
Prince George
Clear
-8°C
Victoria
Cloudy
3°C
Latest British Columbia News
- Teen seriously injured in stabbing outside Delta arena
- 'We have lost John and nothing can change that': Abbotsford mourns fallen officer
- West Van woman solves mystery of father's WW II photo
- Vancouver warns homeowners to fill in forms on empty homes tax or risk fine
- Breathalyzer leads to 3 day driving prohibition for B.C. mayor
Top News Headlines
- Will Donald Trump bring down the Republican Party?
- Transgender woman makes history with win in Virginia
- Blue Jays great Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
- How a social media sisterhood unleashed a storm of allegations against James Toback
- On anniversary of Trump's election win, Democrats celebrate large victories in Virginia, New Jersey
