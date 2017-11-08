CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM November 07, 2017

Air Date: Nov 07, 2017 11:00 PM PT

CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM November 07, 201730:01

Breaking local news, the last look at top stories and a full weather forecast weeknights at 11 pm

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Vernon
Squamish
Prince Rupert
Comox
Courtenay
Bella Bella

Vancouver

Mostly Cloudy

3°C

Kelowna

Cloudy

-3°C

Abbotsford

Cloudy

5°C

Prince George

Clear

-8°C

Victoria

Cloudy

3°C

More Weather

Don't Miss