CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM January 15, 2018
Air Date: Jan 15, 2018 11:00 PM PT
Breaking local news, the last look at top stories and a full weather forecast weeknights at 11 pm
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Light Rainshower
10°C
Kelowna
Cloudy
1°C
Abbotsford
Light Rain
6°C
Prince George
Clear
-8°C
Victoria
Mostly Cloudy
7°C
Latest British Columbia News
- In eastern B.C., Canada's deepest cave descends hundreds of metres into darkness
- UBC prof complainants 'devastated' he was back on campus this term
- B.C. city's plan to fine landlords for using up police time 'morally reprehensible,' legal society says
- Woman allegedly stabs senior in the back at Abbotsford mall
- B.C. government steps in on problem-plagued hospital IT project
Top News Headlines
- Family of 15-year-old who died after Vancouver shooting 'saddened and exhausted'
- California couple arrested after emaciated children, adults found shackled to beds
- Dolores O'Riordan, Cranberries lead singer, dead in London at 46
- Reported hijab attack on 11-year-old girl 'did not happen,' Toronto police say
- Canada could feel effects from highways to hospitals as Carillion goes bust
Most Viewed
- Family of 15-year-old who died after Vancouver shooting 'saddened and exhausted,' pastor says
- UBC prof complainants 'devastated' he was back on campus this term
- Woman allegedly stabs senior in the back at Abbotsford mall
- 'Pulse' of subtropical air brings 18 C January weather to British Columbia's coast
- B.C. city's plan to fine landlords for using up police time 'morally reprehensible,' legal society says
- Police seek witnesses in Vancouver shooting that left 3 hurt, including 15-year-old bystander
- Canadian charged with unleashing 'spambot' army on Twitch
- All post-secondary tuition waived in B.C. for former kids in care
- Victoria woman finds syringe police believe was 'deliberately placed' in planter box
Don't Miss
-
Canada's deepest cave discovered by Calgary-based expedition
-
UBC prof complainants 'devastated' he was back on campus this term
-
B.C. city's plan to fine landlords for using up police time 'morally reprehensible,' legal society says
-
Woman arrested after alleged stabbing at Abbotsford mall
-
B.C. government steps in on problem-plagued hospital IT project
-
Family of 15-year-old who died after Vancouver shooting 'saddened and exhausted,' pastor says
-
Victoria woman finds syringe police believe was 'deliberately placed' in planter box
-
Glacier Media closing 41-year-old Whistler Question
-
Highway closures from wildfires help push Prince George airport to record year
-
Man accused of killing his son and mother-in-law in Richmond arson appears in court
-
'Pulse' of subtropical air brings 18 C January weather to British Columbia's coast
-
Province is passing the buck on urban deer problem, says City of Kelowna staff
-
New
Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver to be replaced
-
Canada's Justin Morneau, 2006 AL MVP, retires from baseball
-
No kids involved in school bus crash near Kelowna