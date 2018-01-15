CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM January 14, 2018
Air Date: Jan 14, 2018 11:00 PM PT
Breaking local news, the last look at top stories and a full weather forecast weeknights at 11 pm
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Fog
2°C
Kelowna
Mist
0°C
Abbotsford
Clear
5°C
Prince George
Snow
-5°C
Victoria
Mostly Cloudy
5°C
Latest British Columbia News
- Police seek witnesses in Vancouver shooting that left 3 hurt, including 15-year-old bystander
- Bizarre RCMP vehicle accident cuts power to thousands in Surrey, B.C.
- New Zealand minister defends foreign ownership ban as B.C. Greens call for similar policy
- Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes
- Canadian marijuana companies search for workers ahead of legalization
Top News Headlines
- Trump defends self after comments, says: 'I'm not a racist'
- Rogers' employees say managers turn a blind eye so call centre workers can lie and cheat customers
- 'Psychic warning': Some celebrities say Hawaii's mistaken missile alert was more than just an innocent mistake
- 'Huge panic': Turkish plane plunges toward Black Sea, all 168 aboard survive
- Thousands in Philippines flee, brace for 'hazardous eruption' of volcano
Most Viewed
Don't Miss
