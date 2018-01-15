CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM January 14, 2018

Air Date: Jan 14, 2018 11:00 PM PT

CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM January 14, 201830:01

Breaking local news, the last look at top stories and a full weather forecast weeknights at 11 pm

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Vancouver

Fog

2°C

Kelowna

Mist

0°C

Abbotsford

Clear

5°C

Prince George

Snow

-5°C

Victoria

Mostly Cloudy

5°C

More Weather

Don't Miss