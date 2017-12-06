CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM December 05, 2017
Air Date: Dec 05, 2017 11:00 PM PT
Breaking local news, the last look at top stories and a full weather forecast weeknights at 11 pm
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Clear
2°C
Kelowna
Cloudy
0°C
Abbotsford
Clear
1°C
Prince George
Clear
-3°C
Victoria
Mainly Clear
2°C
Latest British Columbia News
- New condo could be 'missing piece of the puzzle' in multi-decade effort to revitalize downtown Prince George
- Meet the Indigenous youth vying to change the face of the Squamish Nation
- Public and private stores to sell recreational pot in B.C., with 19 as the purchasing age
- Elaborate 'booze can' shut down by RCMP in Richmond
- Victim's family slams 7-year sentence for Arvin Golic as 'absolute garbage'
Top News Headlines
- Trump to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel
- In public and in private, Trudeau takes familiar sales pitch to world's elites: Chris Hall
- 'Greatest rock star you never heard of' dead at 74
- Model in Britain's sex-and-spy Profumo scandal dies at 75
- John Oliver grills Dustin Hoffman over sexual misconduct claims
Most Viewed
- Meet the Indigenous youth vying to change the face of the Squamish Nation
- Elaborate 'booze can' shut down by RCMP in Richmond
- Victim's family slams 7-year sentence for Arvin Golic as 'absolute garbage'
- Public and private stores to sell recreational pot in B.C., with 19 as the purchasing age
- B.C. court orders Vancouver protesters to stop blocking modular housing project for homeless
- New condo could be 'missing piece of the puzzle' in multi-decade effort to revitalize downtown Prince George
- B.C. Court of Appeal dismisses lawsuit over $50M lottery jackpot
- Woman rescued after 14 hours trapped 50 metres down Okanagan embankment
- Ski resort residents get fire protection for first time
Don't Miss
-
New condo could be 'missing piece of the puzzle' in multi-decade effort to revitalize downtown Prince George
-
Meet the Indigenous youth vying to change the face of the Squamish Nation
-
Public and private stores to sell recreational pot in B.C., with 19 as the purchasing age
-
Elaborate 'booze can' shut down by RCMP in Richmond
-
Victim's family slams 7-year sentence for Arvin Golic as 'absolute garbage'
-
City of Surrey partners with StatsCan to undertake new study on opioid use
-
'Trauma-informed' daycare for refugee children among new child-care projects
-
Recap
Jacob Markstrom records 1st career shutout as Canucks blank Hurricanes
-
Mayor of Langley says he won't seek re-election in 2018
-
As It Happens
This prof put out a call for stories of harassment on campus — and received hundreds of responses
-
Woman rescued after 14 hours trapped 50 metres down Okanagan embankment
-
Family of missing pilot takes on search in B.C. mountains as military suspends effort
-
B.C. court orders Vancouver protesters to stop blocking modular housing project for homeless
-
Indigenous lawyers speak out about bias, racism at work
-
New anti-money laundering policies coming to B.C. casinos 'as soon as possible' AG says