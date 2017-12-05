CBC Vancouver News at 11 PM December 04, 2017
Air Date: Dec 04, 2017 11:00 PM PT
Breaking local news, the last look at top stories and a full weather forecast weeknights at 11 pm
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Partly Cloudy
2°C
Kelowna
Cloudy
0°C
Abbotsford
Fog
0°C
Prince George
Clear
-4°C
Victoria
Mostly Cloudy
2°C
Latest British Columbia News
Top News Headlines
- Trump can be guilty of obstructing justice, legal scholars say
- 'Inappropriate, humiliating': Liberal MP accuses Conservative of unwanted sexual remarks
- Canada didn't sign a free trade deal with China, so what happened?
- Drivers keep hitting large rock in suburban Calgary parking lot
- 2 Calgary women receive racially charged threats signed with altered Canadian flag
