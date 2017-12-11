Two familiar voices are set to grace airwaves next year as CBC Radio One enters a new era of broadcast excellence.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 2, CBC's Stephen Quinn steps into the hosting chair of flagship morning show The Early Edition, while Gloria Macarenko helms the popular afternoon show On The Coast.

"Gloria and Stephen represent everything that is good and decent in journalism," says Johnny Michel, CBC's senior managing director, B.C. and Alberta.

"They are engaged citizens, they are in service of the community, and on a daily basis bring the issues that matter most to British Columbians to the forefront."

"They aren't afraid to ask the tough questions to get the answers. They embody the best that public broadcasting has to offer."

Quinn and Macarenko are award-winning journalists and hosts. They will start their new positions on January 2, 2018.

Both shows focus on current affairs. The Early Edition is the morning show for listeners to start their day; from breaking news, traffic, to local stories and interviews.

On The Coast features news highlights from the day, stories from Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods, and community spotlights.

Michel adds, "I have no doubt Stephen and Gloria are up to the challenge in their new roles. They are both familiar with and have worked with the teams in the past. Audiences can look forward to seeing how they make the shows each their own, while continuing their legacies and inviting more listeners to tune in."

'My dream job'

Quinn has been part of the CBC family since 2000. He spent eight-years as the national broadcaster's civic affairs reporter, a post that spearheaded his passion for municipal politics, before joining CBC Radio One as host of On The Coast, which has seen ratings increase significantly under his leadership.

A multiple RTNDA (The Radio Television Digital News Association) award winner, Quinn is known for his unwavering interview style and skill in prompting answers from notable subjects while delving into important issues. He is also creator of the popular Quinn's Quiz segment.

"Hosting The Early Edition is my dream job," says Quinn.

"It's Metro Vancouver's radio show of record. It starts the conversation, sets the agenda and fuels the debate throughout the day."

"I hope to continue doing what the show is known for: Excellent journalism, holding decision-makers to account, telling stories that come from all corners and all communities of the Lower Mainland, shining a light on our vibrant arts scene, and having some fun."

"Since my days as a Municipal Affairs reporter, my heart has always been in local news and current affairs. No one does that better than The Early Edition and I'm so proud to be part of the team."

'It's a great fit'

Currently host of CBC Radio One's noon show B.C. Almanac and TV host of Our Vancouver, Macarenko is a well-known face and voice at CBC.

She previously hosted CBC Vancouver News for many years and won multiple awards for her journalism, including a Jack Webster Award for Best News Reporting.

Macarenko often connects British Columbians through conversation and manages to continually touch the heart of audiences no matter how challenging the story.

"I'm thrilled to host On The Coast come January, as I've had several opportunities to work with the afternoon team and I think it's a great fit," says Macarenko, who regularly volunteers her time to emcee or host fundraisers and non-profit events around the city.

"I've been fortunate to interview British Columbians about important news stories and current events over the years, on television and on radio, and I look forward to exploring those hyper-local stories with our On The Coast listeners."

A search is currently underway for a new host for B.C. Almanac.

About The Early Edition

The Early Edition is CBC Radio One's weekday morning show. From 5:00 to 8:30 a.m. PT across B.C., listeners hear all about the day's local news, sports, traffic, and weather reports, in addition to international highlights.

About On The Coast

On The Coast is CBC Radio One's weekday afternoon show. From 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. PT, listeners from around the Lower Mainland can catch up to the day's news, get connected to what is happening in the neighbourhood, and keep up-to- date on all the latest sports, weather, traffic, and entertainment.