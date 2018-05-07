CBC Radio One announces host for revitalized noon show BC Today

Beginning Monday, CBC Radio One listeners across B.C. will tune in to a revitalized noon-hour call-in show with a familiar voice.

Longtime CBC journalist Michelle Eliot takes over as host of BC Today, formerly known as BC Almanac.

"We are so pleased to have Michelle lead one of our B.C.-wide radio shows," said Shiral Tobin, director of journalism and programming at CBC British Columbia.

"Our audience knows she's a solid, trusted, experienced journalist, and she also has a vibrant personality with immense empathy. She cares. She's invested in our audience and the province."

Eliot is no stranger to CBC Radio One. She started in Vancouver as an intern 18 years ago.

Over the years, she has worked as an associate producer, a reporter and a guest host on local and national programs, including The Early Edition, On the Coast and The 180.

As a guest host, Eliot has interviewed prominent politicians, as well as authors and musicians such as Douglas Coupland and Bif Naked.

Listeners can find her on Twitter at @michelle_eliot.

'We get to start fresh'

"I'm so excited," Eliot said. "I've been able to grow as a host in the past few years and now I'm so excited to take the reins of the new call-in show. And we get to start fresh."

The heart of BC Today will still be the open line, taking calls from listeners across the province. But the show will now focus its entire hour on just one topic.

Eliot said listeners have often told her they want more time to have their say on the top issue of the day.

"We're going to take a cue from that and just spend the entire hour hearing from people across the province," she said.

Eliot's work has been recognized by the RTDNA and the Webster Foundation for her team coverage of the ongoing overdose crisis and the NDP and Green Party deal that brought the NDP to power in B.C. in 2017.

BC Today is where British Columbians connect on issues facing their lives and their community.

Every week day at noon PT and 1 p.m. MT, BC Today host Michelle Eliot delves into the top story for the province in a vibrant, interactive hour of conversation, in which listeners are invited to have their say on the open line (1-800-825-5950) and on social media @BCToday.

From hard-hitting questions about B.C.'s economy, environmental protection and Indigenous rights to discussions over affordable housing, investment and the immigrant experience, BC Today is the place where British Columbians can speak their minds and have their voices heard.

It's a conversation for all and a place where urban and rural residents can sit together and debate what matters today.

