CBC Forum: Talking to your kids about cannabis

Recreational cannabis use is set to be legal across Canada this year, and young users are an especially important part of the conversation.

A Statistics Canada survey found cannabis use has grown increasingly common among young Canadians aged 15 years and older over the decades. Cannabis use went from 5.6 per cent in 1985 to 12.3 per cent in 2015.

According to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, marijuana is the most commonly used illegal drug among Canadian youth, aged 15 to 24 years.

With legalization on the horizon, CBC is hosting a forum to discuss what parents and young people need to know about cannabis laws and cannabis consumption so they can make informed decisions.

Free to the public

CBC Vancouver's Gloria Macarenko, host of CBC Radio One's On The Coast, will host the forum featuring a panel discussion followed by a question and answer session.

The event, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT, takes place at Vancouver Technical Secondary School, 2600 East Broadway in Vancouver. Tickets are free by registering.

It will also be streamed live on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page and on CBC Radio One.

The panelists include: