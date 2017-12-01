CBC Vancouver wrapped up its 31st annual Open House and Food Bank Day Friday with an outpouring of generous donations.

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have, as of 6 p.m. PT, raised $677,025.31

And we're not done yet. If you couldn't come down to CBC Vancouver, you can still donate online all weekend.

Be sure to search the hashtag #cbcopenhouse to see social media posts from CBC personalities and fans from the day's events.

You never know who will answer your call when you call to donate! Could be @CBCTheNational’s @AndrewChangCBC #CBCOpenHouse 1-866-226-4642 pic.twitter.com/rajlJmLEss — @CBCVancouver

Here's what we did:

8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

CBC Vancouver Integrated Newsroom

Visitors were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the newsroom and studios and were able to meet CBC hosts and reporters. Some were even able to try being a weather presenter on the set of CBC News Vancouver!

Tour the newsroom and studios and meet CBC hosts and reporters. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The Early Edition with Rick Cluff​

Host Rick Cluff was joined by Amy Bell, Margaret Gallagher and musical guests Chor Leoni and The Sojourners with guest Jill Barber.

12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

B.C. Almanac with Gloria Macarenko & North by Northwest with Sheryl MacKay

Gloria Macarenko and Sheryl MacKay hosted musical guests Company B Jazz Band and The Vancouver Bach Children's Chorus.

Gloria Macarenko and Sheryl MacKay hosted a segment live in Studio 700. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

3p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On The Coast with Stephen Quinn

Stephen Quinn and Lisa Christiansen welcomed musical guests Rich Hope and the Yuletide Wailers with guest Paul Pigat.