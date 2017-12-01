It's CBC Vancouver's 31st annual Open House and Food Bank Day today.

Come to our 700 Hamilton Street studio and find out how the news is made — and raise money for those in need.

Last year, we raised $706,897 for families in need.

And thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have, as of 8:00 a.m. PT, raised $119,374.

If you can't come down right away, you can click to donate here. You can also donate by calling our pledge lines at 604-662-6470 or 1-866-226-4642 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT today.

Programming and Event Schedule

Enjoy a newsroom tour between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. PT and enjoy the following live broadcasts in Studio 700.

6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The Early Edition with Rick Cluff​

Join us in Studio 700 for a live radio broadcast with musical guests Chor Leoni Men's Choir and The Sojourners​ with guest Jill Barber.

12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

B.C. Almanac with Gloria Macarenko & North by Northwest with Sheryl MacKay

Join us in Studio 700 for a live radio broadcast with musical guests Company B Jazz Band and The Vancouver Bach Children's Chorus.

Share your pictures with the CBC Vancouver team with the hashtag #cbcopenhouse. (CBC)

3p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On The Coast with Stephen Quinn

Join us in Studio 700 for a live radio broadcast with musical guests Rich Hope and the Yuletide Wailers with guest Paul Pigat.

8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

CBC Vancouver Integrated Newsroom

Tour the newsroom and studios, meet CBC hosts and reporters, and try being a weather presenter on the set of CBC News Vancouver!

And don't forget to share your tweets and Instagram pics of your visit with the hashtag #cbcopenhouse.