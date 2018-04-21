CBC B.C. takes home 20 RTDNAs at 2018 regional awards

CBC British Columbia took home 20 regional awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association Saturday night.

Former CBC News personality Rick Cluff and former senior director of news programming Wayne Williams were also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their careers, which spanned more than 40 and 35 years, respectively.

The awards were presented at the RTDNA's annual banquet at the Pan Pacific hotel in Vancouver.

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

The Fentanyl Fix: CBC Vancouver

Data Storytelling Award

Election 2017: stories behind the numbers: CBC Vancouver

Cool things that happened in the last while for me and data journalism:<br><br>1) CBC hired <a href="https://twitter.com/tarajcarman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tarajcarman</a>, who actually knows what she’s doing<br><br>2) We worked on a bunch of neat projects during the provincial election<br><br>3) We won the RTDNA Award for digital storytelling in B.C. <a href="https://t.co/Zw2HPw841O">pic.twitter.com/Zw2HPw841O</a> —@j_mcelroy

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

Gay Afghan fears death before freedom in B.C.: CBC Vancouver

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

Remembering Const. John Davidson: CBC Vancouver

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Yvette Brend: CBC Vancouver

Super talented <a href="https://twitter.com/ybrend?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ybrend</a> takes home an RTDNA award for her powerful <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> web story, which was an amazing personal story. Well deserved! <a href="https://t.co/mLfvOSjYau">pic.twitter.com/mLfvOSjYau</a> —@BradyStrachan

Podcast Award

2050: Degrees of Change: CBC Vancouver

Excellence in social media

B.C. Wildfires: CBC Vancouver

Multiplatform

​In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

Radio

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Wasted Lives: BC's Biggest Addiction Crisis: CBC Radio One

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

Reconcile This: CBC Vancouver

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

Towns on the Clock: CBC Kelowna

Honoured to be bringing this back to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCKamloops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCKamloops</a> from the <a href="https://twitter.com/RTDNA_Canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RTDNA_Canada</a> awards. <a href="https://t.co/JAIZoBZDaS">pic.twitter.com/JAIZoBZDaS</a> —@DHerbertCBC

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

Bikes for Syrian Kids: CBC Vancouver

Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

​Oct 2, 2017 - Las Vegas Shooter

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

Road to Recovery: CBC Kamloops

​

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

Bikers in the Louvre: CBC Vancouver

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

2050: Degrees of Change: CBC Vancouver

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

Major Misconduct: Why We Let Kids Fight On Ice: CBC Vancouver

Television

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award