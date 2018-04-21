CBC B.C. takes home 20 RTDNAs at 2018 regional awards
Awards include Lifetime Achievement Award for Rick Cluff and Wayne Williams
CBC British Columbia took home 20 regional awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association Saturday night.
Former CBC News personality Rick Cluff and former senior director of news programming Wayne Williams were also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their careers, which spanned more than 40 and 35 years, respectively.
The awards were presented at the RTDNA's annual banquet at the Pan Pacific hotel in Vancouver.
Digital
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- B.C. Wildfires: State of Emergency: CBC Vancouver
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- The Fentanyl Fix: CBC Vancouver
Data Storytelling Award
- Election 2017: stories behind the numbers: CBC Vancouver
Cool things that happened in the last while for me and data journalism:<br><br>1) CBC hired <a href="https://twitter.com/tarajcarman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tarajcarman</a>, who actually knows what she’s doing<br><br>2) We worked on a bunch of neat projects during the provincial election<br><br>3) We won the RTDNA Award for digital storytelling in B.C. <a href="https://t.co/Zw2HPw841O">pic.twitter.com/Zw2HPw841O</a>—@j_mcelroy
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- Gay Afghan fears death before freedom in B.C.: CBC Vancouver
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- Remembering Const. John Davidson: CBC Vancouver
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
Yvette Brend: CBC Vancouver
- 'My husband came home a stranger': One family's struggle with PTSD
- Nasty or illegal? Out-foxing Fox clears up murky laws, say legal experts
- Star Trek's secret weapon: a scientist with a mushroom fetish bent on saving the planet
Super talented <a href="https://twitter.com/ybrend?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ybrend</a> takes home an RTDNA award for her powerful <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> web story, which was an amazing personal story. Well deserved! <a href="https://t.co/mLfvOSjYau">pic.twitter.com/mLfvOSjYau</a>—@BradyStrachan
Podcast Award
- 2050: Degrees of Change: CBC Vancouver
Excellence in social media
- B.C. Wildfires: CBC Vancouver
Multiplatform
In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
Radio
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- Wasted Lives: BC's Biggest Addiction Crisis: CBC Radio One
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- Reconcile This: CBC Vancouver
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- Towns on the Clock: CBC Kelowna
Honoured to be bringing this back to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCKamloops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCKamloops</a> from the <a href="https://twitter.com/RTDNA_Canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RTDNA_Canada</a> awards. <a href="https://t.co/JAIZoBZDaS">pic.twitter.com/JAIZoBZDaS</a>—@DHerbertCBC
Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- Bikes for Syrian Kids: CBC Vancouver
Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- Oct 2, 2017 - Las Vegas Shooter
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- Road to Recovery: CBC Kamloops
Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- Bikers in the Louvre: CBC Vancouver
Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- 2050: Degrees of Change: CBC Vancouver
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- Major Misconduct: Why We Let Kids Fight On Ice: CBC Vancouver
Television
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- Our Vancouver: CBC Vancouver