CBC B.C. takes home 20 RTDNAs at 2018 regional awards

The awards were presented at the RTDNA's annual banquet at the Pan Pacific hotel in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Awards include Lifetime Achievement Award for Rick Cluff and Wayne Williams

CBC News ·
CBC British Columbia took home a trove of RTDNA awards Saturday night. (Michelle Siu/CBC)

CBC British Columbia took home 20 regional awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association Saturday night.  

Former CBC News personality Rick Cluff and former senior director of news programming Wayne Williams were also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their careers, which spanned more than 40 and 35 years, respectively.

The awards were presented at the RTDNA's annual banquet at the Pan Pacific hotel in Vancouver.

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Data Storytelling Award

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Yvette Brend: CBC Vancouver

Podcast Award

Excellence in social media

Multiplatform

​In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

Radio

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • Towns on the Clock: CBC Kelowna

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • Bikes for Syrian Kids: CBC Vancouver

Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

  • ​Oct 2, 2017 - Las Vegas Shooter

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • Road to Recovery: CBC Kamloops

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • Bikers in the Louvre: CBC Vancouver

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

Television

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

  • Our Vancouver: CBC Vancouver

