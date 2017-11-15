TimberWest says a the driver of a logging truck employed by one of its contractors is dead after the vehicle went off the road early Wednesday near its Honeymoon Bay operations adjacent to Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island.

"We express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues affected by this tragic accident," said Jeff Zweig president and CEO of TimberWest.

"A fatality within our forest community deeply impacts all of us. We are working closely with the RCMP, WorkSafe and our contractor on the investigation."

In a statement, the Ministry of the Environment said the vehicle was submerged in water beside the roadway, two kilometres past the Nixon River Bridge.

The ministry says emergency personnel were alerted to the incident around 5:30 a.m. PT Wednesday, and an RCMP dive team was called to assist. It says the driver was a sub-contractor for Kaatza Logging.

Authorities couldn't immediately say how much fuel was on the vehicle, but there were reports of a visible sheen on the water and the odour of diesel in the air.

TimberWest say operations were suspended Wednesday out of respect for the deceased and his family.