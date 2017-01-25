The big tents went up at Olympic Village over the weekend.

Odysseo, the travelling horse show by Montreal-based Cavalia Inc., is now in Vancouver rehearsing ahead of their four-week engagement in the city.

The cast of Cavalia arrives in Vancouver0:21

The show, which takes place in a 124-foot tall white tent, showcases 65 horses and 48 artists in a production combining visual effects with equine and human choreography.

"I'm playing with horses on stage. That's pretty much what I'm doing with them," said Elise Verdoncq, one of the horse trainers and performers.

"I spend a lot of time training them ... and I make them do choreography with my voice and body language, so it takes time for the horses to understand me and have a good relationship with them."

Called the "horse whisperette" by Cavalia, Verdoncq began riding at the age of six.

"I know whenever I don't feel really good, I always feel comfort with my horses. They don't judge," she said.

"You spend time training and building something, and just performing and seeing the horses answer your command, your voice, and are willing to [perform] with you ... it's just amazing."

Odysseo runs in Vancouver from Jan. 29 to Feb. 26.