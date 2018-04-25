Cat found tied up, left for dead in northern B.C. dumpster, SPCA says

The B.C. SPCA says a person committed a "deliberate act of animal cruelty" in Pouce Coupe, in northeastern B.C. by leaving a cat bound with zip-ties in a dumpster.

In a release, the SPCA said the cat was found Monday night stuffed in a box, buried in garbage, with its legs forced behind its head.

The B.C. SPCA says the cat was found in a dumpster near the Hillcrest Motel in Pouce Coupe, B.C. (B.C. SPCA)

Fortunately, the cat was found by a man collecting bottles who heard a "soft meowing."

He got the cat out, took care of it for the rest of the night and then brought it to the SPCA.

"We immediately took the cat to the vet and thankfully she has no lasting injuries or medical concerns," Wendy Davies, manager of the local SPCA branch said.

"If that gentleman hadn't found her when he did, though, there's no doubt she would have suffocated," Davies said. "It is heartbreaking to think how much she was suffering and how terrified she must have been."

The SPCA was able to return the cat, named Rosie, to its owners thanks to its tattoo and microchip. They had reported the cat missing just hours beforehand from their home in Dawson Creek, several kilometres away.

Davies says the SPCA is asking for the public's help to find out how the cat got into the dumpster.