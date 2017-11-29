Coquitlam police are investigating three separate incidents of money found in envelopes in public places that have not been claimed.

The cash packets have been found in different locations, including a supermarket and a mall, and RCMP want to return the money to its owners.

But nobody has come forward to claim it.

A person turned in an envelope full of money to police on Sept. 21, then another on Nov. 18, describing the owner of the money as Asian. Then again on Nov. 22 an envelope was found at a supermarket on the Barnet HIghway, police said in a news release.

Police want to reassure anybody who wants to make a police report that they have a right to privacy and their names will not be released — whether they are dropping off money or claiming it.

They are also urging people to lessen the risk of losing cash by not carrying large amounts and ensuring money is secured inside a bag or zippered pocket with no holes.

If you lose money or a valuable item call police and give the following details:

How much was lost and what denominations.

The exact time and place you noticed the money was gone.

Any identifying marks on the envelope.

A description of yourself.

Your name and contact information.

"You might be surprised how often people turn money and other valuables in to police," says RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

"That's the kind of community we live in."

Anyone with information about the three envelopes of lost money is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550.