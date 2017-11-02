The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says Transport Canada needs a comprehensive substance abuse program in light of its investigation into a deadly 2015 plane crash — a tragedy the board says was "almost certainly" caused, in part, by pilot intoxication.

Carson Air Flight 66 crashed into B.C.'s North Shore Mountains on its way from Vancouver to Prince George on April 13, 2015.

The BC Coroners Service said Capt. Robert Brandt had a blood-alcohol level of 0.24 per cent — three times the legal limit for driving — when the plane went down just after 7 a.m.

Toxicology reports showed first officer Kevin Wang, 32, didn't have any drugs or alcohol in his system.

Both men were killed.

On Tuesday, TSB chair Kathy Fox said it was "impossible" for investigators to confirm exactly what led to the crash because there weren't any cockpit voice or flight data recorders on board.

However, she said the captain's intoxication "almost certainly" played a role.

The aircraft was a twin-engine SA-226 Metro II, like this one. (Carson Air)

"Based upon the captain's high blood alcohol content, his physical and mental capacity would've been significantly impaired," said lead investigator Jason Kobi.

The twin-engine plane plummeted 1,500 metres in less than a minute, dropping from an altitude of 2,400 metres to about 900 metres, less than half an hour after taking off from Vancouver International Airport.

Kobi said the speed of the dive would've caused the plane to break apart in the air, with the wings "folding up" and the fuselage being "destroyed" by propellers.

Kobi said Brandt, 35, may have slipped into unconsciousness — but added that first officer Wang would've had the chance to take over, even if Brandt had been "slumped forward towards the controls."

Carson Air Flight 66 left Vancouver International Airport at 6:43 a.m. on April 13, 2015. It disappeared from radar less than half an hour later. (CBC)

Fox said the board is recommending a substance abuse program in light of the investigation.

"In Canada, regulations and company rules prohibit flying while impaired, but they rely heavily on self-policing," said Fox. "What is needed is a comprehensive substance abuse program that would include mandatory testing as well as complementary initiatives such as education, employee assistance, rehabilitation and peer support."

She added that the board recognizes that they may be human rights concerns surrounding testing, so the board would need to consider both federal human rights principles and the responsibility to protect public safety.

In Canada, it's illegal for pilots to have consumed any alcohol within eight hours of flying.

Fox said Brandt must've consumed a "significant amount of alcohol on the day of the occurrence" to have such a high blood alcohol level.

CBC has reached out to Carson Air for comment.