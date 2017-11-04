Rescuers are searching the snowy North Shore mountains for a young man who went missing from his Vancouver home on Halloween.

Carl Couture, 24, was last seen at his West End apartment near Haro and Thurlow streets on Tuesday morning, but he did not show up for work and has not been in contact with family or friends, according to Vancouver police.

The lack of communication is unusual for Couture and investigators believe it gives them cause for concern.

North Shore Rescue was called in Friday to search for the missing man in Hanes Valley, according to spokesman Mike Danks. The search was called off after sundown, but Danks said it would begin again at first light on Saturday.

Couture is described as white, 6 foot, two inches tall, weighing 162 pounds, with short blonde hair, brown eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3321.