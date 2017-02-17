Coquitlam RCMP are searching for a driver who allegedly fled police unprovoked, carjacked a vehicle and caused three crashes on Thursday.

Police were called to reports of a possible impaired driver in the 3000 block of Lougheed Highway around 10 a.m., according to a release.

The driver sped away once he saw the officers arrive, hitting another car as he left the parking lot.

Soon after, he crashed his truck on some train tracks at Kingsway and Westwood Street.

Watch the collision that was caught on security cameras at a nearby body shop as it happens:

Mounties said he then carjacked another vehicle and drove away — only to get into another crash.

The suspect was last seen running away from the stolen vehicle on Kingsway, not far from the Coquitlam River.

No one was hurt in the incidents.

'Beyond reckless'

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said officers didn't initially pursue the suspect out of the parking lot because of a danger to the public.

He said the driver's actions were "beyond reckless."

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned man in his 30s with short hair and tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black Crooks and Castles hoodie and a gold chain, RCMP said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.