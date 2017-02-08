Police in Nanaimo, B.C. confirm they have discovered carfentanil in the city, the first time the potent drug has been confirmed on Vancouver Island.

In a release, RCMP say tests conducted by Health Canada on a white powder seized by police confirmed the presence of the drug.

Carfentanil has a similar chemical structure to fentanyl but is estimated to be 100 times more toxic.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien says police were expecting it to eventually come to the Island.

"We're trying to stay one step ahead," he said. "We know that drugs come into our community. There's new drugs coming in every other month or so.

"Our drug units are working on the supply chains. They're trying to find out who's providing these drugs to our community. And they'll take action where necessary."

Vancouver Island Health Authority medical health officer Charmaine Enns says the evolving nature of the opioid crisis has made it difficult for health authorities to respond.

"It's like we're always chasing something we can't quite get ahead of," she said.

Carfentanil was discovered as part of an ongoing investigation and police won't comment further on the discovery.

On the Lower Mainland, health authorities confirmed the presence of carfentanil in street drugs last week, although they said its presence had been suspected for some time.

With files from Elizabeth McArthur