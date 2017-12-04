Locals who rely on car2go to get to work were left punching their smart phones in vain during the morning rush hour due to a global outage of the car sharing service.

"We had a brief technical outage that lasted approximately 36 minutes," said car2go spokesman Michael Silverman, speaking from the company's headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Can’t book or login to my account @car2go - what’s going on?! — @KatrinaCF

"Of course we apologize for the inconvenience and want to assure our members in Vancouver that service is functioning as normal."

The outage hit at approximately 6:45 a.m. PT Monday morning and appeared to impact users for over an hour.

At 8:06 a.m. PT, the company tweeted that its systems were back up and running.

Silverman said Vancouver is lucrative market for car2go with over 150,000 users.

Internationally, the company has close to three million members.

We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and are working hard to fix it. At this time you may have trouble starting or ending trips - we'll update as soon as it's back up and running. — @car2goVancouver

Silverman said outages like the one Monday morning are a "very rare occurence."

"We care about our members very deeply and we appreciate that fact that they use our service and depend on our service. Our member service team is ready to work with members who are inconvenienced with this morning's outage," he said.