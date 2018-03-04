A 21-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash near the University of British Columbia on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on West 16th Avenue near Discovery Street around 1 a.m., near the entrance to Pacific Spirit Park.

First responders found the man trapped in a car-share vehicle that had flipped onto its roof.

Fire crews were able to free him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department had West 16th Avenue shut down for several hours overnight as investigators examined the crash. Police say speed may have been a factor.

VPD said this is Vancouver's second fatal crash of 2018.