Over 1,000 BC Hydro customers are in the dark, after a car hit a hydro pole in Surrey.

The vehicle struck and bent the pole on King George Boulevard near 78 Avenue before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The accident caused a power outage in the surrounding neighbourhood which initially affected over 3,000 customers, according to BC Hydro.

Crews remained on scene overnight fixing the damaged structure.

The number of affected customers was reduced to half through the early morning hours.

Hydro expects to have power in the area fully restored by 6 a.m. Friday.