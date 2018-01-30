The recovery of a kayaker's body from a North Shore river is being put on hold as night falls Monday.

The male kayaker was earlier reported to be in distress on the Capilano River on Monday afternoon but was later confirmed to be dead by police and rescue crews.

Police said they started mounting a rescue mission along with North Shore Rescue, fire crews and the Coast Guard when they received the call at around 2:30 p.m. PT.

But just before 6 p.m. PT, they gave the grim update the rescue had turned into a recovery operation.

"By the time they had confirmed where his body was located it was pretty clear that it was going to be a recovery," said Sgt. Doug Trousdell of North Vancouver RCMP.

"He appeared to be an experienced kayaker and was geared to go kayaking. We don't know what happened that led to him getting into trouble."

Started off as a rescue

Earlier, North Shore Rescue posted a photo online and said they were using a helicopter to attempt to rescue the individual, found in what Trousdell described as the lower part of the river.

Trousdell said the man was kayaking alone.

The volume and level of water on the river were described by police as "extreme" following days of rainfall.

Trousdell said throughout the North Shore, rivers, creeks and streams are "very treacherous" and advised staying out of them for the time being.

The Wardance Bridge, one of the crossings that connects West Vancouver and North Vancouver, was closed for a time, West Vancouver police reported. It has since reopened.

Trousdell says the plan is to resume the recovery at first light on Tuesday.