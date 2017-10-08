It's a safe bet that players are excited for the start of the Vancouver Canucks' hockey season, but management may be more anxious.

After years of playoff success, the team has been lacklustre for the past few years — the consequence being a drop in interest from fans.

"[The franchise] really want to bring their fans back, and they're doing their damnedest to do it," said ticket re-seller Kingsley Bailey.

Kingsley Bailey, right, discusses a ticket sale at his shop in downtown Vancouver. He says expensive tickets in the past stopped many fans from coming to games at all. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Free beer, anyone?

Now, the team's management is turning to cheap lemonade, bacon and free beer to try fans to Rogers Arena.

Before the Canucks season opener kicked off on Saturday, lemonade was sold for 25 cents at a kid-friendly zone outside the rink. Bacon was available at a new food kiosk.

"Dedicated 100 per cent to bacon," wrote the team in a statement.

The biggest lip-smacker was probably the offer of free beer, one to every ticket holder over the age of 19. Fans could also get a non-alcoholic drink free of charge.

Free beer and a meat draw at The Legion.... errr, I mean Canucks home opener! 🍺🍗🍖 @ Rogers Arena https://t.co/lBXrYqtHk9 — @schaaptop

Good things fans in Rogers Arena tonight got a free beer to drown their sorrows... #Canucks — @vancan19

On top of that, the team raffled off $500 worth of cuts in a meat draw — something management plans to repeat at three more games.

"Fans can look forward to a Canadian theme throughout and are encouraged to wear their best Canadian tuxedo [jeans with a jean jacket] for a chance to win great prizes," said the statement.

Cheap tickets?

Bailey said ticket prices for Canucks games skyrocketed after seasons of regular playoff appearances.

"Had they treated their fans properly in the first place, they wouldn't be in this [scrambling] position," the seller said.

The easiest way to get more fans to games could be to bring ticket prices back down, and the team is doing that — at least, sort of.

It's offering what's known around many sports leagues as "dynamic pricing." That means for games against teams that either aren't very good or well known, tickets can be sold for as low as $48.

Meanwhile, for teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins or even the Edmonton Oilers, which currently have some of the brightest stars in the game, tickets are at least double the price.

Young guns

The Canucks have a more youthful roster this season, with players that are showing promise and, in turn, renewing interest and hope from fans.

Watch as some talk to the CBC's Jon Hernandez about their expectations for the year:

Canucks fans tuck in for another season0:35

Bailey said its paramount that the team plays well in coming months.

"The league wants to see sellouts, they want to see fans that really want to go to games, and when you're lacklustre and play subpar hockey, fans don't want to go."

The Canucks played the Edmonton Oilers, a team hockey writers are picking for the Stanley Cup final, for the home opener.

And although it's only one game, Canucks fans, players and management can take heart: the team held on to win 3-2.

With files from Jon Hernandez