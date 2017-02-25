In the National Hockey League, one player's misfortune is often another's opportunity.

That's the situation Saturday night for four new Vancouver Canucks call-ups who may have to step into the lineup on short notice.

The team recalled defencemen Evan McEneny and Jordan Subban, as well as forwards Alexandre Grenier and Joe LaBate.

All but Subban are expected to play tonight.

Grenier is the leading scorer so far this season for the Utica Comets, the Canucks' minor league affiliate. Tonight will be his seventh NHL game.

"It's really exciting right now," he told reporters. "I'm still trying to prove what I can bring and just give it another shot."

'It's a dream come true'

The four call-ups have nine NHL games worth of experience between them.

"It was kind of a shock. I was expecting to play a game last night and then I got the news from the coach," NHL rookie McEneny told reporters, saying he arrived in Vancouver from Utica Friday night.

"It's a dream come true. I couldn't have been happier."

The team is having to dig deep into its farm system after a case of mumps forced five players out of the lineup for its game against the visiting San Jose Sharks.

On Friday, the team announced that defenceman Troy Stecher had contracted the virus.

Four other players — Chris Tanev, Nikita Tryamkin, Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund — were placed under quarantine because they showed symptoms consistent with mumps.

Vancouver Canucks' Jordan Subban warms up at the NHL rookie tournament in Penticton, B.C. on 2015. He was called up to the Canucks on Feb 25, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett)

Three of the team's regular six defencemen are out for Saturday's game.

And, Granlund had been playing on the top line with Henrik and Daniel Sedin as well as the Canucks top power play unit.

The absences hit the team hard as the Canucks fight to remain in contention for making the post-season.

The team has won only three of its last ten games going into Saturday's contest against the division-leading San Jose Sharks.

The Canucks sit nine points back of the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.