Two players will return to the Canucks lineup for the team's home game against the Detroit Red Wings tonight, after seven players showed symptoms of the highly infectious mumps virus over the weekend.

Troy Stecher and Markus Granlund will return tonight after sitting out the team's tilt against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Stecher had tested positive for mumps, but has since returned to practice. Granlund showed symptoms, but according to Coach Willie Desjardins, his tests for the virus came back negative.

Nikita Tryamkin and Mike Chaput — who both missed Saturday's game with mumps-like symptoms — will also be sidelined during tonight's contest.

Ben Hutton will play as he did on Saturday night. He had shown symptoms but his tests came back negative.

Chris Tanev's status, however, is questionable. In a pre-game press conference, Desjardins said only that Tanev is "not feeling great."

No update was provided on Anton Rodin, who also showed symptoms on Sunday.

The ailing team takes on the Redwings at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. PT.