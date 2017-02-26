Vancouver Canucks head coach Willie Desjardins says two more players and a trainer are experiencing symptoms of the mumps.

Desjardins confirmed Sunday that forward Anton Rodin and defenceman Ben Hutton are the latest players to be affected by the disease that has dismantled the Canucks' lineup.

Rodin has been out of the team's lineup since injuring his knee in a January game against Calgary. Hutton had returned to the ice earlier in February after missing a month with a fractured hand.

The Canucks were missing five players due to the highly contagious virus in their 4-1 loss at home to San Jose on Saturday night.

Before the game, the team called up four players with just a combined nine games of NHL experience from its minor league affiliate.

Troy Stecher is the only player with a confirmed case of the mumps, but fellow defencemen Christopher Tanev and Nikita Tryamkin, along with forwards Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund were held out of Saturday's game after showing symptoms.

The team's next game is Tuesday at home against Detroit.

As of Sunday morning, the Canucks sat nine points back of the St. Louis Blues for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

