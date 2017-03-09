The top story on the Irish Times website is about the Vancouver Canucks and it has nothing to do with their on-ice performance.

The piece is about an Irish hurler named Lee Chin who trained with the Canucks last month as part of a TV documentary series.

"The drinking culture they have, I couldn't believe it," Chin is quoted as saying.

"They were lowering pints the day before a game. And that was sitting at lunch."

Chin also talks about something called a 'change up', which is a way to get a player's game back on track when they're in a slump.

"The manager will call a 'change up', and basically that player has to go out and ruin himself for the night, then come back the next day with the attitude of you just don't care," Chin said.

"So they send him out, drink 20 pints, go off with a couple of women, whatever he wants. And comes back the next day. That's the way they live. It's the culture, what they believe in, letting off steam like that. I don't know if they look at the science behind it."

Team response

Vancouver Canucks president Trevor Linden has issued a statement dismissing Chin's claims.

"Our team recently accepted a request from Lee Chin and a TV show for access to an individual on-ice skills session and a game with Canucks alumni," Linden said.

"We were disappointed to learn of the comments made in an Irish Times article about his experience. The assumptions made by Lee Chin on hockey culture and reported by the Irish Times are baseless and categorically false. They do not reflect our players, their conduct or the culture of our game in any way."

The television show Toughest Trade gets athletes from different sports to trade places to compare training and fitness.

Chin swapped with former Canucks goalie Alex Auld, who trained with a hurling club called the Faythe Harriers.