With the 5th overall pick in the NHL draft, the Vancouver Canucks have selected Elias Pettersson.

A 165 pound, six foot one centre from Sweden, Pettersson played with fellow Vancouver prospect Jonathan Dahlen at the 2017 world junior championships.

Pettersson played for Timrå IK in the Swedish second-tier men's league this year, with 19 goals and 21 assists in 43 games.

"We were looking for a playmaking centre icemen, a player that makes those around him better, and we feel he does that," said Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning following the pick.

The Canucks have no other first-round picks, but will draft twice in the second round (33rd and 55th overall) on Saturday morning.