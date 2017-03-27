It was a tough weekend for Vancouver's famous bird and his human friends after Canuck the crow reportedly suffered a head injury while at a rec soccer game in the city.

The crow has quite a reputation in Vancouver for its socializing with humans and its antics, which are regularly chronicled on social media, including a dedicated Facebook page, that now has 40,000 followers.

Now his fans have rallied around Canuck with well-wishes for his health and given financial contributions.

Shawn Bergman, who is one of Canuck's closest friends, made an impassioned plea on Saturday on Facebook as he searched for Canuck after the incident.

He had heard from witnesses who said the bird was hanging around a youth soccer tournament at Adanac Park at 1025 Boundary Road, when he was allegedly hit in the head with a flag by a linesman at a tournament hosted by the Italian Canadian Sports Federation.

"Apparently he was knocked to the ground and unconscious for 10 or 15 minutes," said Bergman.

On Sunday the Italian Canadian Sports Federation issued a release on its website about the incident and has assigned a board member to look into exactly what happened.

"What we have been able to determine so far is that the person involved in this incident was not a member of ICSF and was not employed or directed by ICSF," it read, explaining that teams provide volunteer linespeople for matches.

"ICSF does not condone violence of any kind against animals," said the release, which also asks the public to send tips to jkfdon@telus.net.

As for Canuck, when the bird came to, it eventually flew off.

Shawn Bergman clutches Canuck the crow to his chest after finding the bird injured in Vancouver on March 25, 2017. (Shawn Bergman/Facebook)

"I knew that I had to go out and find him," said Bergman, who eventually located Canuck near the park sitting on a railing.

He took the bird home Saturday and then to veterinarian Dr. Anne McDonald at the Night Owl Bird Hospital in Vancouver on Sunday.

Bergman says he was told the bird suffered some swelling and is on pain medication. He could be released on Monday and is expected to make a recovery.

"He's on the mend, time will tell," said Bergman who received an influx of messages of support.

There is also a GoFundMe site that has collected more than $1500 to pay for Canuck's vet fees.

Bergman says the BCSPCA and the provincial government have been contacted about the incident.

Calls to the BCSPCA on Sunday about any investigation into the alleged incident where Canuck was injured have not yet been returned.

"I just want to thank everybody for all their outpouring of support, I know that Canuck is loved, thank you," said Bergman

with files from Brenna Rose.