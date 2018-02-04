The cake was frosted and the candles set. All that was left was for Tony Previté to blow them out.

But first, he had some candies to sell.

Previté set up his table Saturday at the Vancouver Academy of Music and doled out his baked goods and candies, a routine he's a mastered over 32 years.

Once practice ended, the kids inevitably began to show up.

"He is the candy man who comes around every day to sell us candy," student Maya Dillon said.

Another student pointed out Previté's unusual longevity.

"He could have retired like 30 years ago, but he probably likes his job," Jiwan Kim said.

'Everyone loves him'

Previté likes it enough to keep working at 98.

He joined the academy in 1986 after working as a photographer in England.

Previté managed the academy's bookstore and eventually moved into part-time work behind the candy counter.

"If I just sat back and did nothing, I'd just fade away," he said.

His vision is a bit hazy, but otherwise he's healthy and eager to keep working.

"He's the most popular person at the academy," said Jackie Leggatt, a music librarian who's worked at the academy for 20 years.

"Everyone loves him."

More years to come

Previté rang in his 98th birthday on Saturday at the academy.

On Saturday, staff and students wanted to show their appreciation.

Previté ambled into the choir room as students performed Happy Birthday.

They asked Tony for a speech. His memory wasn't great, so he would keep the speech short, he joked.

"I hope that you'll all be here again next year and, in particular, the year after."

With files from Deborah Goble