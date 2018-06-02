It's been the driest May on record, but never mind that. A new Yaletown art installation that features colourful umbrellas hung above a public square has delighted Instagrammers.

The Yaletown Business Improvement Association (BIA) has hung an assortment of brightly-coloured umbrellas in the Bill Curtis Square, and are asking people to share their snaps with the hashtag #underbrella.

Nicole Corrado, the operations manager for the Yaletown BIA, said the art work went up last week and will likely stay up for at least two months.

"The idea was that you're hanging up your umbrella now that summer is here, and maybe come out and enjoy the sunshine," she said.

The BIA would eventually like to do a call out to artists to create other works that can be hung from the installation canopy in the square.