The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on TransLink to reveal the legal costs it incurred while prosecuting a college student for fare evasion.

In December, more than three years after Inna Danylyuk inadvertently boarded a bus with her boyfriend's U-Pass instead of her own valid U-Pass, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Elaine Adair reinstated a ticket against the former Langara student.​

"The case is done," said Canadian Taxpayers Federation spokesman Jordan Bateman.

"They should tell us how much was spent prosecuting this $173 dollar fine and let the taxpayer decide if it was money well spent."

Back in December, Bateman filed a FOI request asking for the legal fees related to the case.

Bateman said TransLink officials denied the request, citing solicitor-client privilege.

"It's another example of how TransLink likes to talk about accountability but doesn't like to actually walk it out," said Bateman.

A spokesperson for TransLink said no one was available for an interview with CBC News.

In a statement, TransLink said it "complies with the legislation for enforcing fare infraction tickets and the process for reviewing disputed tickets."

"The B.C. Supreme Court's decision supported our interpretation of the legislation, preserving our overall ability to enforce fares and serving as future guidance to the courts."