CBC British Columbia had a solid showing at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards on Tuesday evening.

The awards, which honour the best in Canadian television, saw the CBC's Vancouver station take home several pieces of hardware for its coverage of local issues, including the provincial election.

Tuesday's gala honoured non-fiction programming in several categories: television news, sports, documentary, lifestyle, factual and reality programming.

CBC British Columbia scored wins for:

Best local news anchor: Andrew Chang: British Columbia Votes.

Andrew Chang: British Columbia Votes. Best local newscast: CBC News: Vancouver at 6: Andrew Chang, Alex Gibb, Joan Marshall, Josh McLean, Matthew McFarlane, Brett Kwan, Ethan Sawyer, Eric Rankin, Natalie Clancy and Amar Parmar.

CBC News: Vancouver at 6: Andrew Chang, Alex Gibb, Joan Marshall, Josh McLean, Matthew McFarlane, Brett Kwan, Ethan Sawyer, Eric Rankin, Natalie Clancy and Amar Parmar. Best local reporting: CBC News: Vancouver at 6: Eric Rankin, Cliff Shim, Amar Parmar for Kati's Story.

Tuesday's ceremony in Toronto, hosted by comedian and The Beaverton co-anchor Miguel Rivas is the first night of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's week-long annual celebration.

CBC entrants across the country took home 18 of the 49 awards Tuesday.

Wednesday will see awards handed out for creative television fiction.