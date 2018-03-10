Vancouver police are searching for a missing sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

The warrant was issued after 47-year-old Stanley Porter failed to return for curfew at his Vancouver halfway house.

Porter is described as around 5' 3" tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Porter is a federal offender serving a 10-year long-term supervision order and has a history of sexual assault and interference.

They are asking for anyone who knows his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.