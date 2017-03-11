Costumes.

Sevens fans know how to do them.

The Canada Rugby Sevens tournament is back in Vancouver for a second year this weekend. The event is known for its festive atmosphere, with some giddy fans milling around BC Place hours before the first match.

On Saturday, costumes ranged from squirrels, cows, gorillas, cowboys riding dinosaurs, a fruit bowl, the Super Mario brothers, beer bottles and — naturally — good, old-fashioned Canadians.

(Kelsey Davis)

(Matthew Black/CBC)

Organizers expect a crowd of 76,000 this weekend for the quick, seven-on-seven version of rugby — games are only 14 minutes long and can happen back-to-back — after some 60,000 people showed up last year.

Scroll down for more costumes from Day 1. Click here to read about the, you know, actual rugby match.

(Doug Kerr/CBC)

I will NEVER tire of seeing this in Sevens. So much detail. All the @WWE 90's old school favourites! #canada7s pic.twitter.com/jWRYurzMfL — @robvickerman

(Doug Kerr/CBC)

(Doug Kerr/CBC)