The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a B.C. court ruling that ordered Google to remove the website of a company from its global search results.

"The appeal is dismissed and the worldwide interlocutory injunction against Google is upheld," wrote the court in its decision issued Wednesday morning.

The case involved the company Equustek Solutions based in Burnaby B.C., which manufacturers networking technology. Equustek had successfully sued another company for relabelling its products and passing them off as their own.

The offending company left B.C. and Google voluntarily removed its websites from its Canadian search results.

But the Supreme Court of B.C. also granted a worldwide injunction, ordering the search engine company to remove the company's website from Google's global search engine results.

Free expression concerns

Google had argued it was not a real party to the dispute, and that a global injunction would violate freedom of expression. The top court decision rejected that claim.

The 7-2 majority decision released Wednesday and written by Justice Rosalia Abella called Google a "determinative player" in allowing harm to Equustek.

"This is not an order to remove speech that, on its face, engages freedom of expression values, it is an order to de-index websites that are in violation of several court orders," the decision reads.

"We have not, to date, accepted that freedom of expression requires the facilitation of the unlawful sale of goods."

Several high-profile rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), also listed themselves as interveners supporting Google's case in the Supreme Court.

Josh Paterson, with the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, said it was important that the court decision balance the impact on free expression with the commercial interests of the company.

"Here it was technical details of a product, but you could easily imagine future cases where we might be talking about copyright infringement, or other things where people in private lawsuits are wanting things to be taken down off the internet that are more closely connected to freedom of expression.

"And they affirmed that freedom of expression needs to be taken into account when those kinds of decisions are made."